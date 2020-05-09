Previous
Widcombe Crescent by neiljforsyth
Widcombe Crescent

Widcombe Crescent in Bath, which very few visitors get to see, as it's in a different part of the city from the main Georgian areas.
9th May 2020

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
