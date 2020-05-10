Previous
Bellflowers by neiljforsyth
131 / 365

Bellflowers

Purple Campanula portenschlagiana and gold lichen giving some welcome colour to a grey day in Saltford, near Bath.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
