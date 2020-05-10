Sign up
Bellflowers
Purple Campanula portenschlagiana and gold lichen giving some welcome colour to a grey day in Saltford, near Bath.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
10th May 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
