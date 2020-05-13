And the mystery object is...?

The first Clematis to come out in my garden this year is also the oldest. It was in the garden before I was and has survived an attempt to dig it up as a weed by a previous "gardener" (before he resigned on the ground that he didn't like working in the rain).



Unfortunately, I don't know its name and PlantSnap hasn't a clue. Do any of you know what it might be? The flowers have ruffled edges and open very deep pink (almost red-purple), sometimes with a hint of lilac, fading to pale pink with deep pink bars.



Of the Clematis I've seen online, the one that looks most like mine is "Doctor Ruppel", but there are a large number of other varieties that look similar.