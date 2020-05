Bristol Harbour

As the lockdown restrictions in England were eased two days ago, I went over to Bristol today for the first time since 10 March.



The wooden ship in the middle (currently flying the flag to thank the NHS) is a modern reconstruction (built 1994-96) of The Matthew, the ship John Cabot sailed from Bristol to Newfoundland in 1497. This Matthew set sail for Newfoundland on 2 May 1997 and arrived in Bonavista on 24 June 1997, where the ship was welcomed into port by Queen Elizabeth II.