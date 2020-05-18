Previous
Mexican Fleabane by neiljforsyth
Mexican Fleabane

Erigeron karvinskianus "Profusion" living up to its nickname in my back garden.
18th May 2020

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
