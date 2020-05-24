Previous
Portishead man by neiljforsyth
145 / 365

Portishead man

Good to meet my friend Kevin Vodden for a (socially distanced) walk at Portishead Quays Marina today - the first time I've been out with a friend since 10 March.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
