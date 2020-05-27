Previous
Clematis "General Sikorski" by neiljforsyth
Clematis "General Sikorski"

Clematis "General Sikorski" was a new arrival in my garden last year and has settled in very well.
Neil Forsyth

Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
KV ace
What beautiful flowers... excellent detail and color.
May 28th, 2020  
