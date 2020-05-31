Sign up
Previous
Next
152 / 365
Western Terrace
Western Terrace, part of the Bath Riverside development. Designed by Alison Brooks Architects and built in 2016, it won the Civic Trust Housing Design Award for 2017.
A striking contemporary version of classicism. I think it may stand the test of time.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Views
1
2020 Vision
DSC-RX10M2
31st May 2020 3:38pm
