Previous
Next
Western Terrace by neiljforsyth
152 / 365

Western Terrace

Western Terrace, part of the Bath Riverside development. Designed by Alison Brooks Architects and built in 2016, it won the Civic Trust Housing Design Award for 2017.

A striking contemporary version of classicism. I think it may stand the test of time.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise