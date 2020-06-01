Previous
Hello June by neiljforsyth
153 / 365

Hello June

I thought it would be a good idea to start June with some rose photography. These are some of the blooms in a beautifully maintained garden on Henrietta Street in Bath.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
