Previous
Next
Nunney Castle by neiljforsyth
174 / 365

Nunney Castle

Nunney Castle in Somerset was built in the 1370s by Sir John de la Mare, a local knight, but has never really recovered from being blown up by the Parliamentarians in the English Civil War in 1645. But the surviving towers are still impressive.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise