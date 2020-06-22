Sign up
174 / 365
Nunney Castle
Nunney Castle in Somerset was built in the 1370s by Sir John de la Mare, a local knight, but has never really recovered from being blown up by the Parliamentarians in the English Civil War in 1645. But the surviving towers are still impressive.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
0
0
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
174
photos
32
followers
46
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
22nd June 2020 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
