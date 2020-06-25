Previous
Next
The old and the new by neiljforsyth
177 / 365

The old and the new

Victoria Bridge in Bath was designed by a local brewer, James Dredge Sr, to carry beer from his brewery across the River Avon. He set out to design a stronger and cheaper type of suspension bridge and patented the "taper principle", based on chains rather than cables. The bridge was built in 1836 and restored in 2014-15.

The building reflected in the river is Royal View, constructed in 2016-17 as part of the Bath Riverside development.

I have slightly edited the picture to take out some small pieces of litter from the river.

25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise