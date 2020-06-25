The old and the new

Victoria Bridge in Bath was designed by a local brewer, James Dredge Sr, to carry beer from his brewery across the River Avon. He set out to design a stronger and cheaper type of suspension bridge and patented the "taper principle", based on chains rather than cables. The bridge was built in 1836 and restored in 2014-15.



The building reflected in the river is Royal View, constructed in 2016-17 as part of the Bath Riverside development.



I have slightly edited the picture to take out some small pieces of litter from the river.



