Strawberry Cheesecake
A strawberry cheesecake I've made, flavoured with lemon and Zambian honey.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Santina
ace
a truly gluttonous image
June 27th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Yum!
June 27th, 2020
KV
ace
Now that just makes me want a slice... looks so yummy Neil.
June 27th, 2020
