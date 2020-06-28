Previous
Next
Lavender "Hidcote" by neiljforsyth
180 / 365

Lavender "Hidcote"

Lavandula angustifolia "Hidcote" in bloom in my back garden.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That’s gorgeous and I can detect that heavenly scent from here.
June 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise