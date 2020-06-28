Sign up
Lavender "Hidcote"
Lavandula angustifolia "Hidcote" in bloom in my back garden.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
28th June 2020 2:19pm
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s gorgeous and I can detect that heavenly scent from here.
June 28th, 2020
