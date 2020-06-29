Sign up
Previous
Next
181 / 365
Roses on Bloomfield Park
I was keen to do another rose picture while we're still in June. These red roses are looking lovely on Bloomfield Park in Bath.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
1
0
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
181
photos
32
followers
46
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
29th June 2020 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Lovely roses... such pretty color!
June 30th, 2020
