Roses on Bloomfield Park by neiljforsyth
Roses on Bloomfield Park

I was keen to do another rose picture while we're still in June. These red roses are looking lovely on Bloomfield Park in Bath.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
KV ace
Lovely roses... such pretty color!
June 30th, 2020  
