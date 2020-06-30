Rozanne and the bee

Geranium "Rozanne" was exhibited at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show in 2000, in a garden design by Adrian Bloom. In 2013, to celebrate the centenary of the Show, the RHS ran a competition to choose the Chelsea Flower Show Plant of the Centenary. Ten candidates were selected by a panel of RHS experts to represent each of the ten decades of the show’s existence. "Rozanne" was selected as the Plant of the Decade for 1993-2002. The public was then asked to decide which of the ten should be crowned Plant of the Centenary. "Rozanne" was the winner.



She's been in bloom for a few weeks in my front garden, so I thought it was time she was picture of the day. As you can see, bees like her as well.