184 / 365
Clematis "Jackmanii"
I was hoping to grow my Clematis "Jackmanii" on trellis this year, but the lockdown came in before I could buy the trellis, so the plant is supported on wires. Not ideal, but it's still produced an abundance of flowers.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
184
photos
32
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
2nd July 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
