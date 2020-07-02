Previous
Next
Clematis "Jackmanii" by neiljforsyth
184 / 365

Clematis "Jackmanii"

I was hoping to grow my Clematis "Jackmanii" on trellis this year, but the lockdown came in before I could buy the trellis, so the plant is supported on wires. Not ideal, but it's still produced an abundance of flowers.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise