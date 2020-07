The golden 25 minutes

I had a window of opportunity of about 25 minutes during the last hour before sunset to photograph this ornamental grass in my front garden when the sun was shining on it between the houses. This is the last picture I took with my main camera, at 9.03 pm, when the light was at its reddest.



The grass is Anemanthele lessoniana, also known as Stipa arundinacea or New Zealand wind grass.