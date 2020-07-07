Sign up
Hydrangea on Oldfield Road
A mophead Hydrangea in full bloom on Oldfield Road in Bath.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
ZambianLass
Stunning splash of colour
July 7th, 2020
KV
ace
Wow... what a spectacular color and size... so pretty. Fav
July 7th, 2020
