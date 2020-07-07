Previous
Next
Hydrangea on Oldfield Road by neiljforsyth
189 / 365

Hydrangea on Oldfield Road

A mophead Hydrangea in full bloom on Oldfield Road in Bath.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ZambianLass
Stunning splash of colour
July 7th, 2020  
KV ace
Wow... what a spectacular color and size... so pretty. Fav
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise