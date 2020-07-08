Previous
Next
Going natural by neiljforsyth
190 / 365

Going natural

First haircut since hairdressers were allowed to reopen (on 4 July). I am minded to leave my hair its natural colour. What do people think? (Thanks to Elena, my lodger, for this picture.)
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Looks good. What did you do before?
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise