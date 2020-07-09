Previous
Next
Bee on the Hypericum by neiljforsyth
191 / 365

Bee on the Hypericum

A bee gathering nectar on a Hypericum (St John's wort) x hidcoteense "Hidcote" on Coronation Avenue in Bath.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise