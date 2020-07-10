Hosta fortunei

After moving to Warwick in 2002, I found this Hosta in very poor shape in my garden. I moved it out of the sun and gave it some protection from slugs and snails, and it really thrived.



Since I brought it to Bath with me in 2007, it's been more difficult to keep the molluscs from devouring it, but after I removed a particularly greedy snail in the spring, the plant has done pretty well this year. I don't know whether that's because of the barrier gel I put round the pot or because of the mass evictions of slugs and snails I've carried out on a couple of evenings, or whether I've just been lucky so far.