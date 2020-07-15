Sign up
197 / 365
Kingston Bridge
Visited Kingston upon Thames in London today to see my sister and her family. I took this picture of the Thames at Kingston Bridge before we had dinner by the river.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
