Clifton Observatory

One of Bristol's most photographed sights, Clifton Observatory was built as a windmill, at the top of the Avon Gorge, in 1766. Following a fire, it was derelict from 1777 to 1828, when it was rented by William West, an artist. He installed telescopes and a camera obscura, which were used by artists to draw the Avon Gorge and Leigh Woods on the opposite side.



William West's camera obscura is now one of the only three working camera obscuras in the United Kingdom.