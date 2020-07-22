Previous
Next
A beautiful Folly by neiljforsyth
204 / 365

A beautiful Folly

Dahlia "Myrtle's Folly" in the late evening sunshine in my back garden. The flowers are seven inches (17.5 centimetres) wide.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise