Watchman's sentry box

If Doctor Who had first been written in 1810, this is what the Tardis would have looked like.



Until the mid-1830s, keeping law and order in the provinces was often down to local residents funding the employment of night watchmen stationed in sentry boxes such as this one, built on the corner of the green by Norfolk Crescent in Bath in about 1810. It is thought to have been designed by John Palmer, the original architect of Norfolk Crescent.



The box was restored in 2012 by the World Heritage Enhancement Fund.