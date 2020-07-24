Sign up
Painted lady fern
Athyrium niponicum var pictum (I think), a painted lady fern I brought with me from my garden in Warwick to my back garden in Bath. I've given it a bigger space this year, and it's responding well.
Despite its delicate appearance, it's a strong, resilient plant. It's not aggressive but it stands up for itself and always comes through - rather like me, really.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
