Painted lady fern by neiljforsyth
206 / 365

Painted lady fern

Athyrium niponicum var pictum (I think), a painted lady fern I brought with me from my garden in Warwick to my back garden in Bath. I've given it a bigger space this year, and it's responding well.

Despite its delicate appearance, it's a strong, resilient plant. It's not aggressive but it stands up for itself and always comes through - rather like me, really.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
