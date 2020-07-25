Previous
Next
Waddesdon Manor by neiljforsyth
207 / 365

Waddesdon Manor

Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire on a very wet afternoon.

The house was built in the style of a French chateau for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild between 1874 and 1889. James de Rothschild left it to the National Trust when he died in 1957.

The gardens are rich in greenery, though because of the lockdown, it wasn't possible to plant the usual grand display of bedding plants this year.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise