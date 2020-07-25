Waddesdon Manor

Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire on a very wet afternoon.



The house was built in the style of a French chateau for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild between 1874 and 1889. James de Rothschild left it to the National Trust when he died in 1957.



The gardens are rich in greenery, though because of the lockdown, it wasn't possible to plant the usual grand display of bedding plants this year.