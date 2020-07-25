Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
207 / 365
Waddesdon Manor
Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire on a very wet afternoon.
The house was built in the style of a French chateau for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild between 1874 and 1889. James de Rothschild left it to the National Trust when he died in 1957.
The gardens are rich in greenery, though because of the lockdown, it wasn't possible to plant the usual grand display of bedding plants this year.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
207
photos
33
followers
47
following
56% complete
View this month »
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
25th July 2020 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close