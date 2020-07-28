Previous
Goodbye Mazda 3 by neiljforsyth
My last day with my Mazda 3 before I trade it in tomorrow. We've been together for nearly ten years, and I will miss its style and power, but a smaller car will be easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces.

I should make it clear it's not my house in the picture!
Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
