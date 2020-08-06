Previous
Hosta triumphant
Hosta triumphant

My Hosta fortunei var. aureomarginata has put on plenty of growth since I photographed it on 4 June. I'm still evicting the snails and slugs!
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Neil Forsyth

