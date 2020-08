My front garden

Cameron Milne and Andy Ray redesigned and replanted one of the borders in my front garden last year. It's now reached its peak this year, with Rudbeckia fulgida var sullivantii "Goldsturm" giving a strong colour combination with Perovskia "Blue Spire". The sea hollies have gone over but still provide interesting colour and form. The ornamental grass at the front of the picture is Hakonechloa macra.