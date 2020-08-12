Previous
A Georgian gargoyle by neiljforsyth
225 / 365

A Georgian gargoyle

A rather grotesque gargoyle by the front door of 2 Queen Square, Bath.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
marlboromaam ace
Oh WOW! Great gargoyle!
August 12th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are quite fascinating aren't they?
August 12th, 2020  
