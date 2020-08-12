Sign up
225 / 365
A Georgian gargoyle
A rather grotesque gargoyle by the front door of 2 Queen Square, Bath.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
2
1
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
12th August 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Oh WOW! Great gargoyle!
August 12th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are quite fascinating aren't they?
August 12th, 2020
