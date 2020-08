The Holmes

Since 2005 the University of Bristol Botanic Garden has been at The Holmes, a Victorian mansion in Stoke Bishop now used as a hall of residence by the University.



The Botanic Garden closed in March, when the lockdown came in, and hasn't yet reopened, as it still hasn't obtained University Covid secure certification; but it is possible to see the part of the garden between the car park (which is open) and The Holmes.