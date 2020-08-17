Previous
Manor Court, Wellow by neiljforsyth
Manor Court, Wellow

In 1966 the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty was officially designated for conservation due to its significant landscape value. The Area includes a finger of land which curls round the south and east of Bath. The boundaries aren't always clearly marked on the ground, but as far as I can work it out, Wellow in Somerset is the southernmost village in the Cotswolds.

I assume Manor Court takes its name from its former function. In medieval times the manorial court dealt with all but the most serious crimes. Today, it's a private house, with one of the best kept front gardens in the village.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer.
