Manor Court, Wellow

In 1966 the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty was officially designated for conservation due to its significant landscape value. The Area includes a finger of land which curls round the south and east of Bath. The boundaries aren't always clearly marked on the ground, but as far as I can work it out, Wellow in Somerset is the southernmost village in the Cotswolds.



I assume Manor Court takes its name from its former function. In medieval times the manorial court dealt with all but the most serious crimes. Today, it's a private house, with one of the best kept front gardens in the village.