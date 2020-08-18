Previous
Next
Meze for four by neiljforsyth
231 / 365

Meze for four

Good to catch up with Oyvind, Nick and Robert with a tasty Greek lunch at Jars Meze in Bath.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Cheers! Happy portrait with lovely smiles!
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise