Green Park Station

Green Park Station in Bath opened in 1870 as the terminus of Midland Railway's Mangotsfield and Bath Branch Line. The station buildings were designed by the Midland Railway architect John Holloway Sanders.In 1874 the Somerset and Dorset Railway connected into the Midland line at Bath Junction a half mile outside the station, and used the station in co-operation with the Midland company. The station was known (not very accurately) as Bath Queen Square until 1954.



As part of the Beeching cuts to the railways, passenger services ended in 1966 and coal trains ceased in 1971. There is now a farmer's market here every Saturday, and the former booking hall (at the far end of the picture) has become Green Park Brasserie.