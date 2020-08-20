1056 And All That

I love old stone, and it doesn't get much older than this: Odda's Chapel in the village of Deerhurst, Gloucestershire. Earl Odda, an Anglo-Saxon nobleman, had this chantry chapel built for the soul of his brother, Aelric. It was consecrated in 1056, ten years before the Norman Conquest.



Chantries were abolished in the Reformation, and the subsequent history of the chapel is odder (sorry!). Late in the 16th or early in the 17th century the building was re-used as part of a timber-framed farmhouse, Abbot's Court, which was built against its east wall (at the back of the picture). The nave was converted into a kitchen. A first floor was inserted in the chancel.



In the nineteenth century, it was rediscovered that the building had been a chantry chapel. It was eventually "disentangled" from Abbot's Court farmhouse in 1965.