Previous
Next
Hello Rosie by neiljforsyth
239 / 365

Hello Rosie

I met Rosie for the first time today. She is a Pug puppy and a cousin of Magnus (see my picture on 16 June). At the moment she is just over ten weeks old and off the cuteness scale. Here she is with Catherine Atkinson, their owner.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise