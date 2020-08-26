Sign up
239 / 365
Hello Rosie
I met Rosie for the first time today. She is a Pug puppy and a cousin of Magnus (see my picture on 16 June). At the moment she is just over ten weeks old and off the cuteness scale. Here she is with Catherine Atkinson, their owner.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
