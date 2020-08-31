The George Inn, Norton St Philip

The George Inn in Norton St Philip, Somerset, England is one of a number of establishments that claim to be Britain’s oldest tavern.It was built in the 14th or 15th century as a wool store for Hinton Priory, at nearby Hinton Charterhouse, and to accommodate travellers and merchants coming to the annual wool fairs that were held in the village from the late 13th century until 1902. A licence to sell alcohol at The George is claimed from 1397 (which may have been a local licence from the Prior of Hinton Priory, as Governmental licences for alehouses were only introduced in 1552).

The timber-framed upper floors were added in the 15th century.



The inn became part of the stage coach route between London and South West England. In 1668 Samuel Pepys and his wife passed through Norton St Philip.



The Duke of Monmouth used the inn as the headquarters of his army, during his rebellion against King James II in 1685, after his retreat from Bath. In the aftermath of the failed rebellion, the inn was used as a courtroom by the notorious Judge Jeffreys.



The restaurant has a good reputation, but I haven't tried it myself.