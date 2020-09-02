Previous
Golden friendversary by neiljforsyth
246 / 365

Golden friendversary

It's 50 years today since David Lawton and I started in the same class at secondary school, and we're still friends, so I'm in Manchester to have lunch together.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Neil Forsyth

Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
marlboromaam ace
Nothing like lunch with an old friend! Enjoy!
September 4th, 2020  
