246 / 365
Golden friendversary
It's 50 years today since David Lawton and I started in the same class at secondary school, and we're still friends, so I'm in Manchester to have lunch together.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
marlboromaam
ace
Nothing like lunch with an old friend! Enjoy!
September 4th, 2020
