Japanese anemone by neiljforsyth
Japanese anemone

Anemone x hybrida "Honorine Jobert" going strong in my back garden. Beautiful flowers, but it can spread like wildfire, so I grow it in a narrow border to stop it taking over.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
marlboromaam ace
How beautiful! I wish I had your luck with such growth! The heat here is so hard on delicate lovelies like this.
September 4th, 2020  
