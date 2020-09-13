Sign up
Bibury
Two of the many beautiful cottages in the Cotswold village of Bibury, Gloucestershire.
Although it's a lovely village, I wouldn't recommend visiting at the weekend during the pandemic: it was far too crowded.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
13th September 2020 2:11pm
Cathy
ace
I love architecture and interior design! This house and stone fence have so much character! Love it!
September 15th, 2020
