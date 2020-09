Michaelmas daisies at the Picton Garden

One of more than 430 varieties of Michaelmas daisies at the Picton Garden in Colwall, Herefordshire, close to the Malverns. Unfortunately, most of them aren't named, so I can't tell you which one it is.



The garden is home to one of the National Collections of Michaelmas Daisies. It used to be called the National Collection of Asters, but some groups of these plants have recently been reclassified and renamed.