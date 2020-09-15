Previous
Next
Early autumn colours by neiljforsyth
259 / 365

Early autumn colours

This will probably be the first of quite a good many pictures of autumn colours at Bath Botanical Gardens, where a few of the trees and shrubs are starting to go over.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous reds! Lovely shot.
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise