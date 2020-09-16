Previous
Bristol Marina and Cliftonwood by neiljforsyth
260 / 365

Bristol Marina and Cliftonwood

Bristol Marina, with the brightly painted houses of Cliftonwood (on Ambrose Road and Clifton Wood Terrace) in the background.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away.
71% complete

marlboromaam ace
You captured some nice colors and patterns in those dwellings up there. Beautiful shot!
September 16th, 2020  
