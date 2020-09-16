Sign up
260 / 365
Bristol Marina and Cliftonwood
Bristol Marina, with the brightly painted houses of Cliftonwood (on Ambrose Road and Clifton Wood Terrace) in the background.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Photo Details
marlboromaam
ace
You captured some nice colors and patterns in those dwellings up there. Beautiful shot!
September 16th, 2020
