Pulteney Bridge and Weir

1770s architecture and 1970s engineering meet here.



Pulteney Bridge was built between 1770 and 1774 to connect the city of Bath with land of the Pulteney family which they wished to develop. It was designed by Robert Adam, and after various alterations, was partially returned to its original appearance in time for the Festival of Britain in 1951. It is one of only four bridges in the world to have shops across its full span on both sides.



The weir was built in the late Middle Ages to prevent Bath flooding. It was completely rebuilt and given its present V-shape design between 1968 and 1972, as part of a scheme to improve the city's flood defences. A sluice and controlled flood gates were also added in the upgrade.