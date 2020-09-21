Previous
Next
Autumn flowers by neiljforsyth
265 / 365

Autumn flowers

Hylotelephium (formerly Sedum) spectabile "Autumn Joy" (I think) and Aster amellus "King George", the last plants to flower in my back garden each year, but well worth waiting for.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise