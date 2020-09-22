City Hall, Bristol

City Hall was designed by Vincent Harris. The foundation stone was laid in 1938 but the building was completed only after the Second World War, in 1952. Bristol City Council has been based here since 1956.



It was called the Council House until 2012, when it was renamed City Hall (I've no idea why) by the then Mayor of Bristol, George Ferguson, on his first day in office.



It's not the easiest building to photograph. I've tried to bring out the crescent design and highlight the flowers along the moat.