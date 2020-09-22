Previous
Next
City Hall, Bristol by neiljforsyth
266 / 365

City Hall, Bristol

City Hall was designed by Vincent Harris. The foundation stone was laid in 1938 but the building was completed only after the Second World War, in 1952. Bristol City Council has been based here since 1956.

It was called the Council House until 2012, when it was renamed City Hall (I've no idea why) by the then Mayor of Bristol, George Ferguson, on his first day in office.

It's not the easiest building to photograph. I've tried to bring out the crescent design and highlight the flowers along the moat.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathryn ace
Nice capture, especially the water adds a great design element.
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise