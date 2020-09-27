Blaise Hamlet

Circular Cottage and Sweetbriar Cottage, two of the nine cottages of Blaise Hamlet in Henbury (now a suburb of Bristol), one of the most beautiful social housing projects in the world.



Blaise Hamlet was built around 1811 for retired employees of Quaker banker and philanthropist John Harford. The hamlet was designed by John Nash (the architect of Buckingham Palace) and George Repton. The nine cottages are all unique and are laid out around a green. It is the first fully realised example of a garden suburb and was the road map for virtually all garden suburbs that followed.