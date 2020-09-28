Sign up
Previous
Next
272 / 365
Autumn colours 3
Another Japanese maple going into its autumn colours at Bath Botanical Gardens.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
272
photos
38
followers
47
following
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
28th September 2020 3:27pm
borof
Real autumn colors
September 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous color! Beautiful shot of the tree.
September 28th, 2020
