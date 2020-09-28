Previous
Next
Autumn colours 3 by neiljforsyth
272 / 365

Autumn colours 3

Another Japanese maple going into its autumn colours at Bath Botanical Gardens.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

borof
Real autumn colors
September 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous color! Beautiful shot of the tree.
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise