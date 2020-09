Ashton Court

Ashton Court is a mansion and estate in North Somerset, now owned by Bristol City Council. The estate is now a popular park.



From the sixteenth to twentieth centuries, Ashton Court was owned by the Smyth family with each generation changing the house. The picture shows the south facade. The west side was built in the seventeenth century, the gatehouse in the middle is Tudor (but much altered) and the east side is early nineteenth century.